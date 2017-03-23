Janesville crime continues downward t...

Janesville crime continues downward trend

Police Chief Dave Moore released the city's 2016 crime statistics Thursday, calling a news conference and beginning his remarks with one troubling number: 12 people died from heroin overdoses last year. Moore said the 12 deaths were the results of 55 overdoses.

