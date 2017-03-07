Janesville crews battle overnight fire after lightning strikes home
The Rock County Dispatch Center says a residence in the 200 block of Kellogg Avenue was struck by lightning. The call came in around 12:49 a.m. As of 2:45 a.m., Janesville firefighters are still dealing with the fire.
