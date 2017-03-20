Janesville council to vote on Montere...

Janesville council to vote on Monterey Dam removal as resident offers donation to keep it

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKOW-TV

Janesville's City Council will decide next week whether to remove a piece of history from the Rock River, but one Janesville man is offering to help save it. The Department of Natural Resources has told the city the Monterey Dam has got to go or be repaired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) 2 hr Jeelander Kjeilland 4
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar 12 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 8 Con 1
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 7 Sheriff Joe 529 29
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Mar 5 Texxy the Indepen... 114
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC