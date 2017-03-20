Janesville council to vote on Monterey Dam removal as resident offers donation to keep it
Janesville's City Council will decide next week whether to remove a piece of history from the Rock River, but one Janesville man is offering to help save it. The Department of Natural Resources has told the city the Monterey Dam has got to go or be repaired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Jeelander Kjeilland
|4
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 8
|Con
|1
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 7
|Sheriff Joe 529
|29
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC