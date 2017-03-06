Injured pedestrian still in the hospital

Injured pedestrian still in the hospital

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Janesville man, who was hit early Saturday morning by a vehicle driven by a woman who was charged with drunk driving, remains in the hospital. Kenneth Clark, 56, of Vista Avenue, is "still alive" and going to be OK but "probably will be facing a long recovery," said a Janesville Police Department spokesman Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... 9 hr Sheriff Joe 529 26
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Sun Texxy the Indepen... 114
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Feb 25 padiddly 3
kjhl Feb 13 kkkl 1
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
janesville nude website Jan '17 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan '17 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC