Injured pedestrian still in the hospital
A Janesville man, who was hit early Saturday morning by a vehicle driven by a woman who was charged with drunk driving, remains in the hospital. Kenneth Clark, 56, of Vista Avenue, is "still alive" and going to be OK but "probably will be facing a long recovery," said a Janesville Police Department spokesman Monday morning.
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|9 hr
|Sheriff Joe 529
|26
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
