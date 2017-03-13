Immigration raid rumors dismissed by ...

Immigration raid rumors dismissed by area police

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Law enforcement officials said they don't believe federal immigration agents have conducted raids recently in parts of Rock and Walworth counties, despite rumors to the contrary. Yolanda Pena of Beloit, coordinator of FoodWIse in Walworth County, said she heard rumors through social media and conversations that federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in Whitewater and Beloit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar 12 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 8 Con 1
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 7 Sheriff Joe 529 29
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Mar 5 Texxy the Indepen... 114
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Feb 25 padiddly 3
kjhl Feb 13 kkkl 1
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC