I-90/39 project revs up again for season
The construction season begins on an 8-mile stretch, roughly from the Dane-Rock county line to a spot north of the Highway 51 exit to Stoughton. That stretch will be the model for the rest of the 45-mile-long project in years ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|18 hr
|Little joe
|4
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|19 hr
|American
|7
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Wed
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Wed
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC