Heroni, meth suspected in bust
A Janesville man suspected of dealing heroin and methamphetamine was arrested when police executed a search warrant on the south side Thursday night. Richard R. Seitz, 48, of 2024 E. Delavan Drive, Janesville, was arrested on charges of delivery of less than 3 grams of heroin, maintaining premises for drug dealing, possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine.
