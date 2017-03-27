Heroni, meth suspected in bust

A Janesville man suspected of dealing heroin and methamphetamine was arrested when police executed a search warrant on the south side Thursday night. Richard R. Seitz, 48, of 2024 E. Delavan Drive, Janesville, was arrested on charges of delivery of less than 3 grams of heroin, maintaining premises for drug dealing, possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine.

