Head-shaving, parading and racing for St. Patrick's Day
It's almost St. Patrick's Day, and in honor of the holiday, every year a group of generous and brave people make a big donation. Dozens gathered at the Coliseum Bar in Madison Sunday to shave their heads to support kids with cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|14 hr
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 8
|Con
|1
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 7
|Sheriff Joe 529
|29
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC