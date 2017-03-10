GOP Spends Nearly A Decade Trying To Repeal Obamacare, Now Blames...

Growing pains! That, at least, is the remarkable explanation of House Speaker Paul Ryan of the chaos his caucus has created in the party''s nearly decade-long attempt to repeal Obamacare. He explains it with a giddy tight-lipped smile as if there were worse things for the House to be concerned about these days than the millions of Americans who would be denied health care insurance because of the prescribed Trump "fix'.

