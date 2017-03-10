GOP Spends Nearly A Decade Trying To Repeal Obamacare, Now Blames...
Growing pains! That, at least, is the remarkable explanation of House Speaker Paul Ryan of the chaos his caucus has created in the party''s nearly decade-long attempt to repeal Obamacare. He explains it with a giddy tight-lipped smile as if there were worse things for the House to be concerned about these days than the millions of Americans who would be denied health care insurance because of the prescribed Trump "fix'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|8 hr
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 8
|Con
|1
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 7
|Sheriff Joe 529
|29
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC