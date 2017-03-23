Fate of dam to be decided Monday
The Janesville City Council will decide Monday whether to keep the Monterey Dam or remove it, changing water levels and the surrounding landscape. The Janesville City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St. Other items on the agenda include: - A TIF amendment that could allow a building being constructed at 4298 Capital Circle to become an Upper Lakes Foods distribution center that would bring 50 to 60 jobs to Janesville.
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|13 hr
|Little joe
|8
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|13 hr
|Little joe
|5
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
