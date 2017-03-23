Fate of dam to be decided Monday

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville City Council will decide Monday whether to keep the Monterey Dam or remove it, changing water levels and the surrounding landscape. The Janesville City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St. Other items on the agenda include: - A TIF amendment that could allow a building being constructed at 4298 Capital Circle to become an Upper Lakes Foods distribution center that would bring 50 to 60 jobs to Janesville.

