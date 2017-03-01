Emails from VP Pence's time as govern...

Emails from VP Pence's time as governor delivered in Indiana

There are 7 comments on the Daily Times story from Saturday, titled Emails from VP Pence's time as governor delivered in Indiana. In it, Daily Times reports that:

Vice President Mike Pence takes a short tour of the Blain Supply's company headquarters and warehousing facility during his visit to Janesville, Wis. on Friday, March 3, 2017.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 Saturday
Don't do as we do, do as we say!

Reas

Edgerton, WI

#2 Saturday
spocko wrote:
Don't do as we do, do as we say!
More tripe from an Obamanaut.
You guys sure are desperate.
Are you still molesting little boys, spocko?

spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 Saturday
Reas wrote:
<quoted text>
More tripe from an Obamanaut.
You guys sure are desperate.
Are you still molesting little boys, spocko?
Brilliant argument, you should be proud to be a winger moron!

Spicoli

New York, NY

#4 Saturday
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Brilliant argument, you should be proud to be a winger moron!
When will you ever offer a brilliant argument, loser?
too much

Center Line, MI

#5 9 hrs ago
It doesn't matter who has private E-mails now. Hillary set the standard.

Even if you are warned by the FBI that you are being hacked. Just blame Republicans that it's their

fault Russia hacked you.
spocko

Oakland, CA

#6 4 hrs ago
too much wrote:
It doesn't matter who has private E-mails now. Hillary set the standard.

Even if you are warned by the FBI that you are being hacked. Just blame Republicans that it's their

fault Russia hacked you.
Hey moron, Hillary's server was never hacked

1

Resist and Persist

Louisville, CO

#7 4 hrs ago
MikePence used a private e-mail server to do government business. MikePence allowed "aides" to sort them out by classification. LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!
Janesville, WI

