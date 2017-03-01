Emails from VP Pence's time as governor delivered in Indiana
There are 7 comments on the Daily Times story from Saturday, titled Emails from VP Pence's time as governor delivered in Indiana. In it, Daily Times reports that:
Vice President Mike Pence takes a short tour of the Blain Supply's company headquarters and warehousing facility during his visit to Janesville, Wis. on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Read more at Daily Times.
#1 Saturday
Don't do as we do, do as we say!
#2 Saturday
More tripe from an Obamanaut.
You guys sure are desperate.
Are you still molesting little boys, spocko?
#3 Saturday
Brilliant argument, you should be proud to be a winger moron!
#4 Saturday
When will you ever offer a brilliant argument, loser?
#5 9 hrs ago
It doesn't matter who has private E-mails now. Hillary set the standard.
Even if you are warned by the FBI that you are being hacked. Just blame Republicans that it's their
fault Russia hacked you.
#6 4 hrs ago
Hey moron, Hillary's server was never hacked
#7 4 hrs ago
MikePence used a private e-mail server to do government business. MikePence allowed "aides" to sort them out by classification. LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!
