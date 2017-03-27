DOT plans meetings on I-90/39 project

DOT plans meetings on I-90/39 project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will offer three Interstate 90/39 construction meetings to inform residents about upcoming road work between Madison and the Illinois state line. -- Janesville to Beloit segment: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Turtle Town Hall, 6919 S. County J, Beloit.

