DOT plans meetings on I-90/39 project
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will offer three Interstate 90/39 construction meetings to inform residents about upcoming road work between Madison and the Illinois state line. -- Janesville to Beloit segment: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Turtle Town Hall, 6919 S. County J, Beloit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|8
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|5
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC