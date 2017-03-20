Door-busting raids leave trail of bodies, maimed survivors, mistakes and settlements

In an undated handout photo, Bounkham Phonesavanh is hospitalized after being injured by a flash-bang grenade tossed in his crib during a no-knock police raid. The Phonesavanhs received $3.6 million in a settlement and say all but $200,000 of that has been spent on legal and medical bills; Bou Bou, now 4, recently underwent a 15th surgery.

