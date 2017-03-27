Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Go...

Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Governor featured on Capital City Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKOW-TV

Stanford Physics Graduate Robert Harlow, the first declared Democratic candidate for the 2018 Wisconsin Governor's race, was the featured guest on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Harlow discussed his eight-point plan with Host Greg Neumann, which includes construction of a 200 mph high speed rail system and a state-sponsored health care system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Mar 26 Little joe 8
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 26 Little joe 5
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 22 American 31
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar 12 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Mar 5 Texxy the Indepen... 114
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,908,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC