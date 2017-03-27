Democrat Tim Cullen won't run for governor
Former Democratic state Sen. Tim Cullen announced Wednesday he will not run for governor in 2018 despite taking steps in that direction in recent months. Cullen mulled running for the past several months, as Democrats seek a strong candidate to challenge Gov. Scott Walker.
