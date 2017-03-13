Circus legacy endures here, even as Greatest Show on Earth prepares to fold up its tents forever
Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey, which called itself The Greatest Show on Earth, announced early this year it was closing in May, after rallying for years against a difficult economy, changing tastes in entertainment and pressure from animal rights groups. When Ringling Brothers made a decision to retire its performing elephants two years ago because of protests, attendance dropped even lower than predicted, according to Feld Entertainment, which owns Ringling Brothers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 8
|Con
|1
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 7
|Sheriff Joe 529
|29
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC