Circus legacy endures here, even as G...

Circus legacy endures here, even as Greatest Show on Earth prepares to fold up its tents forever

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CSI Media

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey, which called itself The Greatest Show on Earth, announced early this year it was closing in May, after rallying for years against a difficult economy, changing tastes in entertainment and pressure from animal rights groups. When Ringling Brothers made a decision to retire its performing elephants two years ago because of protests, attendance dropped even lower than predicted, according to Feld Entertainment, which owns Ringling Brothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar 12 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 8 Con 1
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 7 Sheriff Joe 529 29
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Mar 5 Texxy the Indepen... 114
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Feb 25 padiddly 3
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC