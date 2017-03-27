Bladorn: To be involved

Don Bladorn insists he is not seeking a seat on the Fort Atkinson City Council because of any complaints he has about the three incumbents. "I just assume that it is every citizen's responsibility to get involved with their local government and I thought I would start by running for a seat on the council," he said.

