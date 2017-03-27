Bladorn: To be involved
Don Bladorn insists he is not seeking a seat on the Fort Atkinson City Council because of any complaints he has about the three incumbents. "I just assume that it is every citizen's responsibility to get involved with their local government and I thought I would start by running for a seat on the council," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Fri
|Progress Patriot
|118
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Thu
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC