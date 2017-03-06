Badger Chordhawks Chorus in harmony

Badger Chordhawks Chorus in harmony

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Director Christopher A. Smith leads the Rock Valley Chapter of the Badger Chordhawks Chorus through a series of warmups during a recent rehearsal at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. The local Rock Valley Chapter's members, of all ages, come from Rock and Walworth counties, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... 1 hr spocko 24
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Sun Texxy the Indepen... 114
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Feb 25 padiddly 3
kjhl Feb 13 kkkl 1
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
janesville nude website Jan '17 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan '17 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC