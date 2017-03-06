Anniversary: Robert and Jean Saucier, 50 years
Robert and Jean Saucier celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 3. They are former Janesville residents and live in Greenville, South Carolina. Their family includes Bob Saucier, Travelers Rest, South Carolina; and Jessica Horan and Laura Tomlin, all of Janesville.
