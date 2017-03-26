Advocates call Facebook sex assaults in Madison "alarming"
A 20-year-old man remains behind bars Sunday, charged in connection with what police say was a gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl while broadcasting on Facebook Live. Police say three other suspects in the case remain at-large.
