Advocates call Facebook sex assaults ...

Advocates call Facebook sex assaults in Madison "alarming"

16 hrs ago

A 20-year-old man remains behind bars Sunday, charged in connection with what police say was a gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl while broadcasting on Facebook Live. Police say three other suspects in the case remain at-large.

