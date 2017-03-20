20Q: Catching up with electric violinist Susan Aquila

See electric violinist Susan Aquila perform with the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra for a "March Madness" concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Eaton Chapel on the Beloit College campus, 700 College St., Beloit. The concert will feature Aquila performing the "Telemann Viola Concerto" along with BJSO Music Director Rob Tomaro's original work, "The Bombay Express."

