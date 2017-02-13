Woman sought in meth case

Sheriff's office investigators have arrested one man and are looking to arrest the man's sister in connection with a methamphetamine lab at a rural residence. The Rock County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and Special Investigations Unit, along with the state Division of Criminal Investigation Clandestine Lab Team and Janesville police, raided the residence at 6809 W. County A west of Janesville on Friday.

