Woman sought in meth case
Sheriff's office investigators have arrested one man and are looking to arrest the man's sister in connection with a methamphetamine lab at a rural residence. The Rock County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and Special Investigations Unit, along with the state Division of Criminal Investigation Clandestine Lab Team and Janesville police, raided the residence at 6809 W. County A west of Janesville on Friday.
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kjhl
|4 hr
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
