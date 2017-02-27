Woman charged in Janesville meth case

A 32-year-old rural Janesville woman accused in a recent meth lab case told investigators she's been using meth with her brother since she was 8, but she denied manufacturing the drug at her home. Brittany G. Bobzien, 32, of 6809 W. County A, now faces five meth-related charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court A Rock County sheriff's deputy on Thursday spoke with Bobzien, who said she had been using meth with her brother, Keith J. Rose, 37, since she was 8 years old, according to the complaint.

