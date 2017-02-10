William Leo Miner, Edgerton, WI

William Leo Miner, of Edgerton, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017, in Naples, FL, surrounded by loved ones. William "Bill" Miner was born July 16, 1943, in Shawneetown, IL, the first son of Henry Glen Miner and Helen Opal King Miner.

