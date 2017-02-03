Wheelchair trek raises charity money

Wheelchair trek raises charity money

Saturday

Beloit native Dennis Schulze is leaving this coming week from Janesville to make a trek by wheelchair to Lambeau Field. He's raising money for five charitable causes along the way.

