Vintage Shop Hop hits Janesville
Shoppers from northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will be able to get their retail fix Friday and Saturday at the Vintage Shop Hop, a two-state, two-day shopping event to help stimulate locally owned artisan shops during the slow season, according to a Vintage Shop Hop news release. "The idea was simply to give the shopper a reason to call their friends and spend the day shopping for vintage decor in their own backyard," event coordinator Ann Campos said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC