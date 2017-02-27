Vintage Shop Hop hits Janesville

Vintage Shop Hop hits Janesville

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Shoppers from northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will be able to get their retail fix Friday and Saturday at the Vintage Shop Hop, a two-state, two-day shopping event to help stimulate locally owned artisan shops during the slow season, according to a Vintage Shop Hop news release. "The idea was simply to give the shopper a reason to call their friends and spend the day shopping for vintage decor in their own backyard," event coordinator Ann Campos said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Feb 25 padiddly 3
kjhl Feb 13 kkkl 1
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
janesville nude website Jan '17 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan '17 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC