Suspect who was sought in Janesville shooting appears in court
A man accused of taking part in a shooting and robbery in a drug deal gone bad in Janesville last fall appeared in court Tuesday after being at large for three months. Frederick E. Johnson, 26, of 422 Lincoln St., Janesville, is charged with party to both attempted first-degree homicide and armed robbery.
