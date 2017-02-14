Suspect car stopped in Janesville

A vehicle that was involved in a burglary in Monroe and led police on a chase early Tuesday morning was caught in Janesville, according to a Monroe Police Department news release. The vehicle, a Kia Optima, was one of two getaway vehicles used in a burglary at Radio Shack, 301 Sixth Ave., Monroe.

