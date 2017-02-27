State Supreme Court hears arguments in Janesville fatal hit-and-run case

The state Supreme Court considered Tuesday whether it was right for a lower court to sentence a man on two separate counts in a hit-and-run case involving the deaths of two young Janesville motorcyclists. The court heard arguments in the case of Sambath Pal, now 27, who on April 20, 2014, fled the scene of a crash on Highway 14 near Janesville.

