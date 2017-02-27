Sharon Road bridge replacement begins

Sharon Road bridge replacement begins

12 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Construction to replace the bridge on Sharon Road is expected to begin Monday and will continue through August, according to a city of Janesville news release. While the construction is ongoing, the area from Todd Drive to Palmer Drive will be closed to through traffic.

