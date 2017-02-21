Self defense for women offered
The Janesville Police Department and Mercyhealth are offering a self-defense class for women from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. The class, open to women ages 18 and older, will be in the Mercyhealth Conference Center in Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville.
