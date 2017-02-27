Rolling On For A Cause

Rolling On For A Cause

17 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Five miles at a time, a Wisconsin man is making a journey from Janesville to Green Bay, in his wheelchair. Dennis Schulze spoke to WLUK and says he's making the trek to raise money for five charities that hold a special place in his heart.

