Rock County deputies arrest Janesville man after drug search

Rock County officials have arrested a 37-year-old man after serving a search warrant Friday at a home west of Janesville. A news release Friday night says many items used to make methamphetamine were found both inside and outside of the house at 6809 W. County Highway A in Center Township.

