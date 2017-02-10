Richard Mortimer Hollister, Janesville, WI
Richard Mortimer Hollister, age 93, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Sun Valley Terrace, Beloit. He was born in South Bend, IN on October 29, 1923, the son of Frank and Florence Hollister.
