Public Record for Feb. 28, 2017

SHANE S. TURNER, 45, of 1905 Independence Road, Janesville, at 3:54 p.m. Sunday at 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on charges of burglary, theft greater than $2,500 but less than $5,000, criminal damage to property, possession of schedule I and II narcotics, fraudulent use of financial card and credit card theft by acquisition. --KAYLEIGH C. GAULIN-KLARICH, 26, of 1564 Killdeer Lane, Janesville, at 10:15 a.m. Monday at her residence on charges of probation violation, neglecting a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

