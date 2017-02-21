Public Record for Feb. 22, 2017
THOMAS R. STAPLETON , 24, of 265 S. High St., Janesville, at 8:22 p.m. Monday at 2608 S. Highway 51, Janesville, on a charge of possession of schedule I and II narcotics. --DONALD E. CHRISTOPHERSEN , 51, of 1635 E. Inman Parkway No.
