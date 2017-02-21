Public Record for Feb. 21, 2017

Public Record for Feb. 21, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

ISIDRO A. PEREZ, 30, of 120 E. Holmes St., Janesville, at 9:21 p.m. Saturday at County D and Noss Road in the town of Rock, after a Chevrolet Avalanche went off the road and got stuck in a muddy field. --BURGLARY, to a residence, reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Pontiac Drive, Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kjhl Feb 13 kkkl 1
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
janesville nude website Jan '17 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan '17 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec '16 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC