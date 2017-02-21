Public Record for Feb. 21, 2017
ISIDRO A. PEREZ, 30, of 120 E. Holmes St., Janesville, at 9:21 p.m. Saturday at County D and Noss Road in the town of Rock, after a Chevrolet Avalanche went off the road and got stuck in a muddy field. --BURGLARY, to a residence, reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Pontiac Drive, Janesville.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
