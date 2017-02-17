Public Record for Feb. 18, 2017
NATHAN JARON HARDEN , 28, 1223 Strong Ave., Beloit, at 4:44 p.m. Friday on charges of strangulation and suffocation and trespassing. --WADE A. HALLETT , 54, 7011 N. Williams Road, Janesville, with possession of child pornography as part of an amended complaint that includes previously reported felony charges involving sexual contact with a juvenile girl he knows.
