Public Record for Feb. 14, 2017
A 16-YEAR-OLD BELOIT GIRL, at 3:14 p.m. Thursday at the Rock County Youth Services Center on suspicion of fourth-degree sexual assault by touching the chest of another juvenile inmate. --AN 11-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at 7:32 p.m. Friday at the Rock County Youth Services Center on suspicion of two counts of assault by prisoner and one count of battery by prisoner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC