Protesters meet at Ryan Janesville of...

Protesters meet at Ryan Janesville office

13 hrs ago

About 70 people protested peacefully outside Rep. Paul Ryan's office Wednesday and delivered what they said was approximately 85,000 postcards. The protest, organized by the UltraViolet national women's advocacy organization, focused on complaints of people who were not able to contact Ryan's office to voice their concerns on a variety of issues.

Janesville, WI

