Protesters gather again in downtown Janesville
Protesters took to downtown Janesville for the second straight day Sunday to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive orders on the Affordable Care Act, immigration and security of the U.S.-Mexico border. Demonstrators in a crowd of 130 people gathered on both sides of South Main Street in the vicinity of U.S. Speaker Paul Ryan's Janesville offices early Sunday afternoon.
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
