Protesters gather again in downtown Janesville

Protesters took to downtown Janesville for the second straight day Sunday to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive orders on the Affordable Care Act, immigration and security of the U.S.-Mexico border. Demonstrators in a crowd of 130 people gathered on both sides of South Main Street in the vicinity of U.S. Speaker Paul Ryan's Janesville offices early Sunday afternoon.

