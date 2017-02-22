Protesters deliver thousands of postcards to Ryan's Janesville office
Protesters dropped off thousands of postcards at Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's Janesville office Wednesday, claiming he's been inaccessible. "They're not answering phone calls, they're not answering emails," says Melissa Bryne of Ultraviolet, the group organizing the activism.
