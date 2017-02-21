Other Views: A strong UW is good for ...

Other Views: A strong UW is good for business

Yesterday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

There are many reasons that Prent Corporation, founded 50 years ago by my father in Janesville, has grown into the world's leading designer and producer of custom thermoformed packages for the medical device industry. I can honestly say, however, that without the contributions by our employees, our company would not have been able to achieve the success that we have enjoyed in these five decades.

Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Janesville, WI

