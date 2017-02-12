One killed, two hurt in crash on inte...

One killed, two hurt in crash on interstate near Janesville

The Wisconsin State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a crash late Saturday night where one person died and two others were hurt. According to a news release, the crash happened on the on-ramp to I-39/90 northbound at the E. Racine St. exit at about 11:30 p.m. The car flipped and rolled into a ditch.

