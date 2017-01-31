More
State lawmakers are trying one more time to legalize an oil derived from marijuana plants so parents can use it to help children with seizure disorders. But that legislation didn't do anything, because only hospitals could get CBD oil if they participated in a federal drug trial and none in Wisconsin did.
