Marjorie Jane Welch, Elkhorn, WI
Marjorie Jane Welch: 93, of Elkhorn, WI, died peacefully Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born May 30, 1923 in Elk Creek, WI, the daughter of the late Clark and Mamie Brown.
