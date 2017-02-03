Margaret Louise Rowin, Janesville, WI

Margaret Louise Rowin , age 67, passed away at Rock Haven Nursing Home the morning of February 1, 2017 after courageously battling three types of cancer over a 27 year span. Margie was born on April 21, 1949, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, the second child of 12, to Margaret and Wm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.