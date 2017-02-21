Man accused in cold sex assault case ...

Man accused in cold sex assault case appears in court

A Janesville man whose DNA connected him to a 17-year-old cold case made his first court appearance Friday. Kelly L. Baxter, 53, of 106 Cherry St., Janesville was given a $30,000 cash bond on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and burglary of a dwelling, both felonies, after police matched his DNA to that in a state database found on bed sheets submitted as evidence of a sexual assault in 2000.

