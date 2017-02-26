Madison community uses 1,800-foot pin...

Madison community uses 1,800-foot pink ribbon to show commitment to resistance movement

As part of nationwide protests inspired by former presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, Madisonians opposed repealing the Affordable Care Act by participating in a "Capitol Pink Out." While the event featured speakers, the common protest singalong song "Solidarity" and more, the main event was encircling the State Capitol Building Saturday afternoon with a 1,800-foot pink ribbon.

