Madison community uses 1,800-foot pink ribbon to show commitment to resistance movement

As part of nationwide protests inspired by former presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, Madisonians opposed repealing the Affordable Care Act by participating in a "Capitol Pink Out." While the event featured speakers, the common protest singalong song "Solidarity" and more, the main event was encircling the State Capitol Building Saturday afternoon with a 1,800-foot pink ribbon.

