Lisa Trebatoski new Creek clerk-treasurer

Lisa Trebatoski will take over as Johnson Creek village clerkA treasurer as of March 17, but she'll hardly be a new face in the office. In fact, Trebatoski is following in the footsteps of her predecessor, Joan Dykstra, who has served as village clerk/treasurer for 17 years and who was deputy clerk/treasurer for four years before that.

