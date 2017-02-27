Lisa Trebatoski new Creek clerk-treasurer
Lisa Trebatoski will take over as Johnson Creek village clerkA treasurer as of March 17, but she'll hardly be a new face in the office. In fact, Trebatoski is following in the footsteps of her predecessor, Joan Dykstra, who has served as village clerk/treasurer for 17 years and who was deputy clerk/treasurer for four years before that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC